‘Clone High’ Reboot From Phil Lord, Chris Miller in the Works at MTV Studios

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are rebooting their animated series “Clone High” at MTV, alongside the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence.

Together with MTV Studios and Erica Rivinoja, they will develop and produce new episodes of the animated series. Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

Like the original, “Clone High” will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

The famous directing duo cut their teeth writing, directing and exec producing the original series alongside Lawrence in 2002. They have of course gone on to direct a whole slew of blockbuster animated fare, including “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs“ and “The Lego Movie.” On the TV front, the pair were behind the comedy series “The Last Man on Earth,” which was written by and starred Will Forte, and are also involved with the Fox animated comedy “Bless the Harts.”

Lawrence went on to create “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town.”

Lord and Miller are represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Lawrence is represented by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.