Climate Change Anthology Series From Scott Z. Burns Lands Apple Series Order (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple has given a series order to “Extrapolations,” an anthology series about climate change from Scott Z. Burns, Variety has learned exclusively.

Burns will write, direct, and executive produce the series, which is said to tell intimate, unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of 10 interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

Variety exclusively reported that the series was in the works at Apple earlier this year. Along with Burns, Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res, with Greg Jacobs and Dorothy Fortenberry also executive producing.

“Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it,” said Burns. “Our aim with ‘Extrapolations’ is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We know the climate is going to change – ‘Extrapolations’ asks, can we change, too?”

Burns previously produced the Oscar-winning climate change documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006 and executive produced the followup “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” in 2017. His other credits include several films that deal with major world issues, such as “The Report,” “The Informant!,” “Contagion,” “Side Effects,” and “The Laundromat.”

He is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

The series marks the latest collaboration between Apple and Media Res. The company also produces Apple’s flagship drama “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Others include the upcoming adaptation of the best-selling novel “Pachinko” as well as a CIA drama starring “Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson.