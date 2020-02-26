×

Clarice Starling Series at CBS Casts Rebecca Breeds in Lead Role

Rebecca Breeds Clarice Starling
CREDIT: Breeds: Rex/Shutterstock: Lambs: Ken Regan/Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hello, Clarice.

Variety has learned that Rebecca Breeds has been cast as the title character in “Clarice” at CBS, which follows FBI Agent Clarice Starling in the aftermath of the events of “Silence of the Lambs” as she hunts down new serial murderers and sexual predators while also navigating the political world of Washington D.C.

The project received a series commitment at CBS back in January. If it moves forward, Breeds would be the third actress to portray Starling onscreen, after Jodie Foster in “Silence of the Lambs” and Julianne Moore in “Hannibal.” Foster won the Academy Award for best actress for playing the character.

Breeds’ Starling is described as brilliant and vulnerable. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology. Her bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Breeds is known for starring in shows like “Home and Away” in her native Australia and for recurring on shows like “Pretty Little Liars” and “The Originals” in the U.S. Her recent TV credits include shows like “The Code” and “The Brave,” while her feature credits include “Three Summers” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhagg.”

She is repped by UTA, Untitled, and Mark Morrissey Management in Australia.

“Clarice” hails from writers and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Kurtzman will executive produce under his Secret Hideout banner, which is currently under a five-year deal at CBS Television Studios. Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout will also executive produce with Aaron Baiers co-executive producing. MGM And CBS Television Studios will serve as the studios.

