Devyn A. Tyler, Lucca De Oliveira Join ‘Clarice’ at CBS

The upcoming Clarice Starling series at CBS has added two more cast members.

Lucca de Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler have both joined the show, which received a series commitment at the network in January. It follows follows FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) in the aftermath of the events of “Silence of the Lambs” as she hunts down new serial murderers and sexual predators while also navigating the political world of Washington D.C.

Oliveira will star as Tomas Esquivel. The character attended Dartmouth on an ROTC scholarship and became a counter-sniper during Operation Desert Storm. He is initially suspicious of Clarice, and her singular background in the Bureau. Esquivel has gone through his own kind of hazing, and is torn between his love of service, and his belief that the FBI needs to shake off its old school mentality.

Oliveira remains in business with CBS with the casting, having just appeared in the third season of the network’s military drama “SEAL Team.” Prior to that, he has been on shows such as “Animal Kingdom” and “The Punisher.”

He is repped by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Tyler has been cast as Ardelia Mapp, Clarice’s closest friend and her roommate at the FBI Academy. Ardelia is described as brilliant and has developed strong coping mechanisms as a black woman working in the white male universe of the FBI. Ardelia has landed at the Department of Justice where she is an Asst. U.S. Attorney. She is vocal and open about the discrimination that’s rampant in the Bureau and in the D.O.J. The character was played by Kasi Lemmons in “Silence of the Lambs.”

Tyler’s recent TV credits include “Watchmen” at HBO, “The Purge” at USA Network, and WGN America’s “Underground.” She will appear in upcoming shows like “The Underground Railroad” at Amazon and in films such as “Antebellum” and “Deep Water.”

She is repped by Bret Adams Ltd.

“Clarice” hails from writers and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Kurtzman will executive produce under his Secret Hideout banner, which is currently under a five-year deal at CBS Television Studios. Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout will also executive produce with Aaron Baiers co-executive producing. Maja Vrvilo, who has helmed many episodes of CBS shows as well as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard,” will direct. MGM And CBS Television Studios will serve as the studios.