Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax’s James Durie as Head of Scripted

Cineflix Media has appointed James Durie to the newly created role of head of scripted at its distribution arm, Cineflix Rights.

Durie will be responsible for leading the distributor’s global strategy for sales, pre-sales, acquisitions, and co-productions of scripted content. Based in London, he will report to Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media.

Durie joins Cineflix from Miramax, where he was vice president of sales EMEA across the company’s TV, feature film, and library businesses.

“We’re ramping up our scripted production and distribution activities, acquiring some of the most exciting new series coming to market,” said Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media. “James’ track record and global relationships, as well as our increased investment in scripted will enhance our competitive edge as an indie with quality dramas for platforms and broadcasters worldwide.”

Cineflix Media and Cineflix Rights have eight scripted series currently in production including “Coroner,” “Pure” and “Wynonna Earp.”

Cineflix Rights also has new series coming from its partner production companies Buccaneer Media and Connect3 Media, as well as the first season of international spy thriller “Mirage” and season three of “Marcella.”

