ATF Bulletin: Cineflix Rights Closes Raft of Asian Deals

U.K.-based distributor Cineflix Rights has signed a raft of deals with broadcasters in Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, it was announced at the Asia Television Forum, part of the Singapore Media Festival.

CREO Contents has acquired six-parter “Timeline of the Century,” produced by CIC Media for A+E, Latin America, for Korea’s NATV channel. The series counts down the most iconic moments of the past 20 years.

NHK Enterprises, an affiliate of NHK Japan, has bought one-off 60-minuter “Who Was the Real Neanderthal?,” produced by Ideacom International for CBC, Canada. In the show, top scientists and archaeologists transform discuss human evolution.

TVB Hong Kong has acquired six-parter “Lost Treasures of Egypt,” produced by Windfall Films for Channel 4, U.K., RMC Decoverte, France, SBS, Australia and National Geographic Channels International. The series follows modern-day explorers on the front lines of archaeology as they unearth relics.

FORMAT DEAL

Distributor All3media International has teamed with ITV Studios Australia to sign a new format deal with Australian broadcaster, Network 10, for game show “The Cube.” ITV Studios Australia will locally produce the format, originally created by Objective Media Group for ITV in the U.K.

“The Cube” will broadcast in Australia on Network 10 and WIN Network in early 2021, with Australian TV and radio presenter Andy Lee hosting the local version. The commission follows the recent successful reboot of the format in the U.K., “The Million Pound Cube,” for ITV, which achieved ratings of over four million viewers.

Contestants are placed in a small, enclosed 4m x 4m x 4m transparent plastic cube to attempt seemingly simple tasks. From throwing to catching, estimating to balancing, memorizing to reacting, contestants have nowhere to go and nowhere to hide once inside the high-pressure confines of “The Cube.” Teams will compete for up to $250,000 over seven games. The format can be filmed with social distancing in place.

In addition to Australia, in a deal brokered by Mike Beale, managing director, Global Creative Network, ITV Studios has acquired rights to produce “The Cube” in France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Israel.

“The Cube” will also be launching in the U.S. in 2021, with Warner Media ordering a 10-episode series hosted by former NBA player Dwayne Wade.

SHORT FILM GRANT

Singapore-based film agency Momo Film Co is launching the Momo Distribution Grant in partnership with C47 Investment. The grant aims to meet the gap filmmakers often face in distributing their short films and help emerging Southeast Asian filmmakers gain deserved attention worldwide. The grant will support up to five short films each year with a cash amount of S$800 ($600) each.

Applications for the grant will start from Jan. 1, 2021 through Feb. 28. It is open to filmmakers of Southeast Asian nationality, who have made at least one short film that has screened at international festivals or programs, but not made a feature length film before, and who are not full-time students.