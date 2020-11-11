Chuck Lorre Comedy ‘United States of Al’ Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS is adding a mind-boggling fifth Chuck Lorre show to its schedule.

The network has issued a series order for “United States of Al,” a new comedy from Lorre and writer-creators David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari (both of whom worked with Lorre on “Big Bang Theory”). “United States of Al” is set to become the latest addition to the 2020-21 broadcast season, which has proved highly disjointed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of the “United States of Al” pick up comes over a year after the series was first announced as being in development. It stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young and centers around the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star.

“Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “In addition, ‘United States of Al’ holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”

The series hails from Warner Bros Television and Lorre’s Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. Alongside Lorre, Goetsch and Ferrari, the show is being executive produced by religious studies scholar Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and Mark Cendrowski (who directed the pilot).

Lorre’s four other shows currently on the CBS airwaves are “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and newcomer “B Positive.”