×

Chuck Lorre Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’ Ordered at CBS

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chuck Lorre77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chuck Lorre is working on yet another project at CBS.

The legendary “Big Band Theory” creator is an executive producer on the multi-cam comedy “B Positive,” which has received a pilot order at CBS.

“B Positive” centers around newly divorced dad Drew, who is at the end of his rope when face when finding a kidney donor. Fortunately, he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Marco Pennette, who already works with Lorre on the Anna Faris and Allison Janney CBS sitcom “Mom.” Pennette has ample experience producing and writing comedies, having also worked on “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Houswives.” The pilot is being produced by Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

This marks the second pilot that Lorre has set up at CBS in the current development cycle. “The United States of Al,” a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) struggling to readjust to civilian life and the interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) who served with his unit in Afghanistan, was ordered back in October of last year.

If it goes to series, “The United States of Al” would be Lorre’s second show in quick succession to center around an immigrant to the United States. His show “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which has an immigrant Nigerian nurse (played by Folake Olowofoyeku) and her family at the heart of it, is currently half way through its first season on CBS. Lorre’s list of business with the network extends to a whole heap of other shows including “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Mike & Molly.”

The prolific producer is also an EP on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

More TV

  • Jim Jefferies

    NBC Orders Comedy Pilots From Jim Jefferies, 'Superstore' Creator Justin Spitzer

    NBC has picked up a pair of comedy pilots for the 2020-2021 season. The first is the multi-cam “Jefferies,” which will star Australian comedian Jim Jefferies as a fictionalized version of himself. Jefferies will also write and executive produce along with Suzanne Martin. Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills will also executive produce [...]

  • Kari Lizer

    ABC Orders Comedy Pilot From 'New Adventures of Old Christine' Creator

    ABC has picked up the multi-cam comedy pilot “My Village” from Kari Lizer. The project follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids [...]

  • Chuck Lorre77th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Chuck Lorre Comedy Pilot 'B Positive' Ordered at CBS

    Chuck Lorre is working on yet another project at CBS. The legendary “Big Band Theory” creator is an executive producer on the multi-cam comedy “B Positive,” which has received a pilot order at CBS. “B Positive” centers around newly divorced dad Drew, who is at the end of his rope when face when finding a [...]

  • Author Gill Hornby gives a talk

    Steve Coogan, Christine Langan's Baby Cow Options Gill Hornby Novel ‘Miss Austen’

    Steve Coogan and Christine Langan’s U.K. company Baby Cow Productions has optioned television rights to Gill Hornby’s new novel, “Miss Austen.” The critically acclaimed book – already lauded as one of the best novels of 2020 by The Times of London, Financial Times and BBC Online – follows the lives and loves of sisters Cassandra [...]

  • Shay MitchellHulu 'Dollface' TV Show panel,

    'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Shay Mitchell Sets Mob Drama Pilot 'The Cleaning Lady' at Fox

    Fox is adding a mob drama about a cleaning lady to its development slate. The network has issued a pilot order for “The Cleaning Lady,” a one-hour drama which hails from “Pretty Little Liars,” “Dollface” and “You” star Shay Mitchell via her Amore & Vita Productions banner. Based on the original Argentine series “La Chica [...]

  • Jim Lehrer

    Jim Lehrer, Longtime PBS Anchor, Dies at 85

    Jim Lehrer, the legendary journalist who helped set a high bar for TV journalism via his long-running program on PBS, died on Thursday at his home, according to the network. He was 85 years old. Lehrer was a correspondent for the Dallas Morning News who moved to TV reporting for the local public TV station, [...]

  • Peter Logreco

    Peter LoGreco Inks Overall Deal With Intellectual Property Corporation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Documentarian Peter LoGreco has signed an overall deal with the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). LoGreco is a documentary showrunner, director, and producer. Under the deal, he will collaborate with IPC’s CEO, Eli Holzman, and president, Aaron Saidman, to develop original series and showrun series for IPC. LoGreco previously served as showrunner and director for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad