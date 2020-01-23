Chuck Lorre Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’ Ordered at CBS

Chuck Lorre is working on yet another project at CBS.

The legendary “Big Band Theory” creator is an executive producer on the multi-cam comedy “B Positive,” which has received a pilot order at CBS.

“B Positive” centers around newly divorced dad Drew, who is at the end of his rope when face when finding a kidney donor. Fortunately, he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Marco Pennette, who already works with Lorre on the Anna Faris and Allison Janney CBS sitcom “Mom.” Pennette has ample experience producing and writing comedies, having also worked on “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Houswives.” The pilot is being produced by Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

This marks the second pilot that Lorre has set up at CBS in the current development cycle. “The United States of Al,” a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) struggling to readjust to civilian life and the interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) who served with his unit in Afghanistan, was ordered back in October of last year.

If it goes to series, “The United States of Al” would be Lorre’s second show in quick succession to center around an immigrant to the United States. His show “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which has an immigrant Nigerian nurse (played by Folake Olowofoyeku) and her family at the heart of it, is currently half way through its first season on CBS. Lorre’s list of business with the network extends to a whole heap of other shows including “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Mike & Molly.”

The prolific producer is also an EP on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.