‘Kim Possible’ Star Christy Carlson Romano to Host Digital Cooking Show for Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is launching its first digital short series. The network has given an eight-episode series order to “Bucket List Bistro,” hosted by Christy Carlson Romano (“Kim Possible”).

The show, premieres Thursday, Aug. 27, will run on Hulu and Fox’s YouTube channel. New episodes will continue to roll out every Thursday through the fall.

“Bucket List Bistro” is the first original series coming from Fox’s “Taste of Fox” YouTube channel, which features clips and bonus features from the network’s culinary series like “Masterchef” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” as well as food-centered content from Fox stars. “Bucket List Bistro” is the first short not related to programming on Fox’s lineup.

“Bucket List Bistro” will feature Romano and her family as she creates international dishes and recipes from her “travel bucket list.” According to Fox, the show was inspired by Carlson “being stuck working from home due to COVID-19 and being a parent of young children. Christy is constantly fantasizing about where she would like to go and visit once her girls can come along and this pandemic becomes a thing of the past.”

Adds the pitch: “Whether it’s because of having young kids, quarantine, a tight budget, or no time, ‘Bucket List Bistro’ will help people feel connected to the world they are longing to be out in again.”

The first episode focuses on Romano creating a Thai food-inspired dish. Romano is best known for her role as Ren Stevens in the sitcom “Even Stevens,” as well as the voice of the titular character in the animated series “Kim Possible.”

Romano’s other credits include providing a voice on “Big Hero 6: The Series,” the TV movie “Maternal Instinct,” and “Christmas All Over Again,” which she also produced.