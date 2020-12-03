TV Ratings: ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Tops ‘Masked Singer’ in Total Viewers

“The Masked Singer” and “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” went head-to-head on Wednesday night, with the NBC festive event coming out on top in the total viewers column.

A total of 7.1 million viewers tuned in to the special, which featured the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile 6.4 million viewers watched the “Masked Singer” triple elimination semi final. In terms of the 18-49 demographic on the other hand, “Masked Singer” was a comfortable winner, scoring a 1.6 to the special’s 1.1.

“Black-ish” and “For Life” sank to series lows over on ABC, with the former ticking down to a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million viewers, and the latter falling to a 0.3 and 1.9 million. “The Conners” dipped to a 0.6 and 3.5 million pairs of eyeballs. “The Goldbergs” and “American Housewife” were the two parts of ABC’s lineup which held firm, coming in even at a 0.7 rating and 3.9 million viewers, and a 0.6 and 3.1 million respectively.

Over on CBS, “SEAL Team” premiered its fourth season with a 0.5 rating and 4.1 million average viewers. That represents a dip from last season’s finale in both metrics, and is down on the season 3 average score of a 0.7 and 4.9 million viewers. Prior to that, “Amazing Race” ticked up from last week to a 0.7 rating and 4.2 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo both averaged a 0.4 rating across the night, as the former was led by “Vencer El Desamor” at a 0.5 and 1.6 million viewers, and the latter by “El Domo Del Dinero” at the same rating and 1.3 million viewers.

The season finale of “Coroner” scored a 0.1 rating and 584,000 viewers for the CW.