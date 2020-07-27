Chrissy Teigen Sets Food Game Show ‘Eye Candy’ at Quibi

Chrissy Teigen is trying to answer the age-old question (well, maybe not that old) is it real, or is it cake?

Quibi has ordered another series from Teigen, who already has a second season of “Chrissy’s Court” in the works at the platform, called “Eye Candy.”

Based on the popular Japanese game show format “Sokkuri Sweets,” the series features teams of celebrities and civilians attempting to identify edible creations designed to look like everyday, ordinary objects. The objective is to distinguish the edible creations from the not-so-edible objects; the real from the cake. Once the contestants make their choice, they must take take a bite so see if they’re right.

“I’ve been fascinated by all the mind blowing cake videos seen around the world and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing ‘Eye Candy’ to many others. Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program,” said Teigen.

Teigen will executive produce the series via her her Suit & Thai Productions. “Eye Candy” is being produced by Main Event Media, an All3Media America company.

“When we first viewed the original Japanese series the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways,” said Jimmy Fox, president of Main Event Media.

Originally, the format was shopped around at last year’s MIPTV by its producer Nippon TV, who finalized a deal with All3Media America to re-brand it as “Eye Candy” for an American audience.

“Congratulations to Chrissy, Jimmy and Quibi for finding our signature dish/format amidst the myriad of delicious plates/shows in the world! ‘Sokkuri Sweets’ airs each New Year’s Day on our Nippon TV Network,” added Atsushi Sogo, president of international business development at Nippon TV. “Families watch the hottest and trendiest celebrities of the moment bite into a doorknob, a plant, or even a shoe, to find out if it was eye candy or an actual object! The pastry chef creates objects that are impossible to detect if it’s real or a sweet confection; the suspense is immense, and the result is so satisfying.”