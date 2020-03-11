×

‘This Is Us’ Star Chris Sullivan, ‘The Act’ Alum AnnaSophia Robb Join ‘Dr. Death’ Peacock Series

Will Thorne

The “Dr. Death” series at Peacock has added two more key players.

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan and “The Act” alumna AnnaSophia Robb have been cast in the upcoming UCP drama series, joining previously announced leads Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

Dr. Death,” based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, tells the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community who was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice. But patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries were left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.

Robb will play the aforementioned Assistant District Attorney, who teams up with Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Slater) to take down Dornan’s Dr. Death.  Meanwhile Sullivan has been cast in the role of Jerry Summers, Duntsch’s life-long friend and number one fan whose blind devotion lands him under Duntsch’s knife.

Grace Gummer and Molly Griggs will also star.

Patrick McManus will executive produce “Dr. Death” under his overall deal with UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will executive produce for Escape Artists along with Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. Stephen Frears, of recent “A Very English Scandal” fame, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

This marks the latest Wondery podcast to get the series treatment from UCP, after the studio previously adapted the podcasts “Dirty John” and “Homecoming” for Bravo and Amazon respectively.

Robb, whose other credits include the upcoming “Little Fires Everywhere,” is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose. Sullivan, who is also known for his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” is repped  by Suskin Management, Artists & Representatives and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.
Production on the series is set to begin this month, per NBCU.

