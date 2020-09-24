Chris Rock Will Host 2020 Season Opener for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Rock will host the first show of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on October 3, helping the venerable late-night mainstay get back to studio production as all TV programs grapple with the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will mark Rock’s third appearance as host.

Megan Thee Stallion will make her debut as an “SNL” musical guest.

“SNL” will produce a live broadcast. Its full cast is expected to return along with three new featured players. Jim Carrey has signed on to play Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.