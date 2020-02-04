Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua Team for Thriller Series ‘Terminal List’ at MRC Television

Chris Pratt could soon be returning to the small screen.

Variety has learned that Pratt is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the Jack Carr novel “The Terminal List.” Antoine Fuqua is attached to direct and executive produce, with Fuqua and Pratt having brought the project to the studio. David DiGilio is set to write executive produce the series.

DiGilio previously created the ABC series “Traveler.” He most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the CBS All Access series “Strange Angel.” Pratt will executive produce via his Indivisible Productions. Fuqua will direct and executive produce under his Fuqua Films banner. The show is Civic Center Media project in association with Media Rights Capital (MRC) Television. Civic Center was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between UTA, Valence Media, and MRC.

“The Terminal List” is described as a conspiracy thriller. It follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

No network or streaming service is currently attached.

The series reunites Pratt and Fuqua, who previously worked together on 2016’s “The Magnificent Seven,” which Fuqua directed and in which Pratt starred. The move also marks a return to TV for Pratt, who broke out with his early starring roles in shows like The WB’s “Everwood” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” with the latter showcasing his comedy chops. He is the latest former NBC funnyman to take a stab at an action TV series, with “The Office” alum John Krasinski currently starring in “Jack Ryan” for Amazon. Pratt is now known for his roles in the major franchise films “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” He most recently appeared in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane Offer.

Fuqua has executive produced a number of shows, including both “Shooter” for USA Network” and “Training Day” for CBS. Both were based on films that Fuqua directed. He also executive produces the Fox series “The Resident.” Fuqua is best known for feature directorial efforts. Along with “The Magnificent Seven,” “Shooter” and “Training Day” — the last of which earned star Denzel Washington an Academy Award — Fuqua has directed films such as “The Equalizer” and its sequel, “Olympus Has Fallen,” and “Southpaw.”

He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Civic Center and MRC most recently partnered on the HBO series “The Outsider.” MRC currently produces the Emmy-winning Netflix drama “Ozark” and the upcoming Hulu series “The Great.” The studio has previously produced shows such as “House of Cards” and “Counterpart.”