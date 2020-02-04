×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua Team for Thriller Series ‘Terminal List’ at MRC Television

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Pratt Antoine Fuqua
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt could soon be returning to the small screen.

Variety has learned that Pratt is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the Jack Carr novel “The Terminal List.” Antoine Fuqua is attached to direct and executive produce, with Fuqua and Pratt having brought the project to the studio. David DiGilio is set to write executive produce the series.

DiGilio previously created the ABC series “Traveler.” He most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the CBS All Access series “Strange Angel.” Pratt will executive produce via his Indivisible Productions. Fuqua will direct and executive produce under his Fuqua Films banner. The show is Civic Center Media project in association with Media Rights Capital (MRC) Television. Civic Center was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between UTA, Valence Media, and MRC.

“The Terminal List” is described as a conspiracy thriller. It follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

No network or streaming service is currently attached.

The series reunites Pratt and Fuqua, who previously worked together on 2016’s “The Magnificent Seven,” which Fuqua directed and in which Pratt starred. The move also marks a return to TV for Pratt, who broke out with his early starring roles in shows like The WB’s “Everwood” and NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” with the latter showcasing his comedy chops. He is the latest former NBC funnyman to take a stab at an action TV series, with “The Office” alum John Krasinski currently starring in “Jack Ryan” for Amazon. Pratt is now known for his roles in the major franchise films “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.” He most recently appeared in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Sloane Offer.

Fuqua has executive produced a number of shows, including both “Shooter” for USA Network” and “Training Day” for CBS. Both were based on films that Fuqua directed. He also executive produces the Fox series “The Resident.” Fuqua is best known for feature directorial efforts. Along with “The Magnificent Seven,” “Shooter” and “Training Day” — the last of which earned star Denzel Washington an Academy Award — Fuqua has directed films such as “The Equalizer” and its sequel, “Olympus Has Fallen,” and “Southpaw.”

He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Civic Center and MRC most recently partnered on the HBO series “The Outsider.” MRC currently produces the Emmy-winning Netflix drama “Ozark” and the upcoming Hulu series “The Great.” The studio has previously produced shows such as “House of Cards” and “Counterpart.”

More TV

  • Katy Keene -- "Pilot" -- Image

    'Katy Keene' Team on the 'Big City Fairytale' of Aspirational 'Archieverse' Drama

    The first two series in television’s Archie Comics’ inspired “Archieverse” — “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” — are dark and mature in tone. They may center on high school-aged, small town kids and their parental figures, but thematically they explore everything from sex and drugs to cults, murder and the literal occult. The upcoming [...]

  • Bojack Horseman

    'BoJack Horseman' Creator on the Show's End and 10 Iconic Episodes

    There’s never been a show like “BoJack Horseman.” The Netflix series, which took its final bow on January 31, defied easy categorization from day one with its anthropomorphic reimagining of Hollywoo(d), sharp turns into existential melancholy, cutting jokes, and embrace of all things strange and poignant. It told the interweaving stories of five lost souls [...]

  • Chris Pratt Antoine Fuqua

    Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua Team for Thriller Series 'Terminal List' at MRC Television

    Chris Pratt could soon be returning to the small screen. Variety has learned that Pratt is attached to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of the Jack Carr novel “The Terminal List.” Antoine Fuqua is attached to direct and executive produce, with Fuqua and Pratt having brought the project to the studio. David [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Dips as

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Dips as '9-1-1: Lone Star' Surges

    It would appear that Fox is basking in somewhat of a post-Super Bowl ratings glow. On the night of “Super Monday,” as the network was dubbing it, Fox’s new drama “9-1-1: Lone Star” was up 30% on last week, scoring a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. The Rob Lowe-fronted series drew 6.3 million total viewers, [...]

  • Shannen Doherty Heathers

    Shannen Doherty Says Her Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four

    Shannen Doherty has revealed that her breast cancer diagnosis has returned. During an interview with ABC News which aired Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” Doherty said she’s at “stage four,” adding that “it’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” Doherty was initially diagnosed back in March 2015, and has been in [...]

  • Fred Silverman TV Executive Remembered

    How Late Exec Fred Silverman Helped Shape Modern Television

    Fred Silverman never stopped pitching. He never stopped thinking about television and analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the networks he once ran, as well as the dozens of outlets that came to prominence after his storied run as a top executive ended in the early 1980s. Silverman, a seminal figure in TV who died [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad