Chris McCumber Named President of Blumhouse Television

Just two months after leaving NBCUniversal, cable exec Chris McCumber is joining Blumhouse Television as president. Additionally, Jeremy Gold has been tapped to be the company’s president of production.

“As the proliferation of streaming services and buyers is at an all-time high, we see a tremendous opportunity in bringing Chris McCumber on-board to head the company and continue to help us scale our television business,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse’s CEO and founder. “Jeremy Gold [and former co-president Marci Wiseman] helped take our television business to a whole new level three years ago, when they joined our burgeoning company, and I’m thrilled Jeremy is staying on to help to continue to build the company and oversee our growing slate for the television marketplace, where we have so much going on now, and anticipate having even more.”

McCumber will be charged with all aspects of Blumhouse’s TV business. During his time at NBCU, he had since 2016 led the entertainment networks division, which encompassed the entertainment giant’s flagship cable networks, USA and Syfy. He first joined USA Network in 2001, where he developed, greenlit and launched series including “Suits,” “Mr. Robot,” “Queen of the South,” “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Psych,” and “The Sinner.” McCumber also led negotiations for major NBCU programming deals, ranging from “WWE SmackDown!” to Harry Potter Wizarding World to “Modern Family.” At Syfy, McCumber added adult animation, live pop-culture coverage, podcasts and other programming to the cabler, rebranding the network in 2017.

According to a source familiar with the situation, at the time of McCumber’s exit, NBCUniversal leadership had sought to find a new role for the veteran exec, but McCumber had felt it was time to leave the company. He’ll continue to have an amicable relationship with NBCU through Blumhouse’s film deal with Universal Pictures.

“I have a ton of respect for what Jason and Charles (Layton) have built in Blumhouse, and with the exponential growth in audiences and the insatiable appetite for programming, there hasn’t been a more interesting time to explore new creative avenues,” said McCumber. “The company’s powerful brand and legacy, made joining a compelling choice for me and I’m looking forward to working with the leadership to continue growing the brand and the television portfolio.”