Chris Ender Tapped to Lead Communications for CBS Entertainment Group

CBS veteran Chris Ender has been tapped as the top communications exec at CBS Entertainment Group.
He will replace Dana McClintock, who left CBS on June 30 following the appointment of George Cheeks as CEO. Cheeks made the announcement via a memo (shared below), and Ender will report directly to him, while remaining based on the west coast.
Ender’s career at the Eye began in 1996, and he has worked his way up from the position of vice president of media relations.
Here’s Cheeks’ memo:
CBS Colleagues – I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Chris Ender as head of communications for the CBS Entertainment Group. Chris takes the baton from Dana McClintock who left the Company yesterday having announced his departure earlier this year. Reporting to me, Chris will be responsible for all public relations, media relations and corporate communications functions across our CBS divisions.
Chris’ leadership and strategic counsel have been invaluable to me during my first few months at CBS and I quickly came to trust his judgment. His keen sense of how to manage complex issues and powerfully promote our great content are only surpassed by his integrity and decency. His steady hand leading our talented communicators in every CBS division will be an asset as we continue to evolve and thrive in our ever-changing industry.
Chris will continue to be based at our Studio City campus with regular appearances in New York when business travel permits in the future. Rick McCabe, who has skillfully supported our business communications – external and internal – will lead our NY team, reporting to Chris. Both Chris and Rick will work closely with our ViacomCBS Corporate Communications leaders to coordinate CBS messaging as part of broader communications strategies at the Company.
I’d also like to take a moment to thank Dana for his outstanding and dedicated service to CBS over his 27-year career at Black Rock. His perspective and guidance were very helpful to me as I know they’ve been to my predecessors. We will all miss him and we wish him nothing but the best as he begins his next chapter.
Please join me in congratulating Chris on his new role and wishing Dana well.
George