Chris Ender Tapped to Lead Communications for CBS Entertainment Group

Chris’ leadership and strategic counsel have been invaluable to me during my first few months at CBS and I quickly came to trust his judgment. His keen sense of how to manage complex issues and powerfully promote our great content are only surpassed by his integrity and decency. His steady hand leading our talented communicators in every CBS division will be an asset as we continue to evolve and thrive in our ever-changing industry.

Chris will continue to be based at our Studio City campus with regular appearances in New York when business travel permits in the future. Rick McCabe, who has skillfully supported our business communications – external and internal – will lead our NY team, reporting to Chris. Both Chris and Rick will work closely with our ViacomCBS Corporate Communications leaders to coordinate CBS messaging as part of broader communications strategies at the Company.

I’d also like to take a moment to thank Dana for his outstanding and dedicated service to CBS over his 27-year career at Black Rock. His perspective and guidance were very helpful to me as I know they’ve been to my predecessors. We will all miss him and we wish him nothing but the best as he begins his next chapter.

Please join me in congratulating Chris on his new role and wishing Dana well.

George