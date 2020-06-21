‘Workaholics’ Episode With Chris D’Elia Playing a Child Molester Removed From Hulu, Amazon Prime, Comedy Central

An episode of “Workaholics” in which Chris D’Elia plays a child molester has been removed from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central’s platforms.

Last week on Twitter, multiple women accused D’Elia of trying to engage with them sexually, and some women said they were as young as 16 when the encounters allegedly took place. In a widespread Twitter thread, several women claimed the comedian sent them inappropriate messages and attempted to solicit nude photos from them.

In a statement to TMZ last week, D’Elia denied the allegations against him.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he said.

D’Elia guest starred on season 1 episode 8 of “Workaholics,” titled “To Friend a Predator,” which aired on Comedy Central on May 25, 2011. He played Topher, a child molester, who befriends the main characters played by Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. After originally trying to expose Topher, the trio becomes friends with him and joins him at an exclusive penthouse party.

The logline for the episode reads “A local child molester attracts the guys’ attention, but not, as it turns out, for the reason they expected.”

Hulu and Amazon Prime currently offer all seven seasons of “Workaholics” for free, but the episode is no longer available on either platform. On Hulu, the episode has disappeared entirely, and on Amazon Prime a message says “this video is currently unavailable” and doesn’t give an option to play it.

A Comedy Central spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the episode had been removed from all of the company’s platforms. D’Elia’s 2013 comedy special “White Male. Black Comic” is no longer available through Comedy Central either.

Representatives for Hulu and Amazon Prime did not immediately return Variety’s request for comments.

D’Elia’s “Whitney” co-star Whitney Cummings also weighed in on the accusations on Saturday, saying she was “devastated and enraged” by what she’s learned.

“It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned. This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she wrote on Twitter. “Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without being a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”

Mostly known for his stand-up, D’Elia recently starred in Season 2 of “You” on Netflix, playing a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls.