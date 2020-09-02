Chris D’Elia Accused of Exposing Himself to Multiple Women

Chris D’Elia has been accused of exposing himself to multiple women in a detailed report by CNN.

Three women came forward and alleged that D’Elia, who denied separate claims of sexual misconduct in June, behaved inappropriately toward them in three incidents dating back to 2011.

“D’Elia denies these allegations and emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent,” the actor’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement to Variety.

Actress Megan Drust told CNN that she met D’Elia at a restaurant in Los Angeles with a mutual friend in 2011. Afterwards, she said D’Elia asked for a ride home, and when the two of them got into the car, he exposed himself to her.

“We were both sitting there and I’m like, ‘Where are we going?’ And Chris is leaning up against the door of the passenger side and looking at me in this really weird way and then he started to try to make flirty small talk. I was very confused because it just didn’t fit the moment. Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said, ‘What are you doing? No.’ And because I wouldn’t touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn’t believe it,” Drust said to CNN.

Drust said he initially felt safe meeting D’Elia and giving him a ride home. “That’s what you do, at least that’s what I did, you mark certain people as safe,” she said.

“I remember saying, ‘You’re defiling my car,'” she went on. “I didn’t want to make him mad or upset because you’re in survival mode, you know? He climaxed in his pants and then he zipped everything up and I said ‘What’s wrong with you?'”

Another woman, who remained anonymous, alleged that she encountered D’Elia in 2018 when she was 24 and working as the manager of the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio. She claimed D’Elia was staying at the hotel overnight and was set to perform at the Cleveland Masonic Theater. She told CNN that she got a call from D’Elia at midnight, and when she went to his room to check on him, he was naked.

“I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up so he could expose himself to me,” she told CNN.

She said she then left and went to the front desk, but D’Elia allegedly called her again.

“He told me I needed to come back upstairs to help with his air conditioner and I told him he would need to wait for the electrician the following morning and I hung up,” she said. The woman said she made a note of the incident, but was “made to feel like it wasn’t a big deal because this isn’t really an uncommon thing to happen in the hotel business.”

In a statement to CNN, the Kimpton Hotel Group said, “No incidents of guest misconduct were reported by guests or staff at the Kimpton Schofield Hotel during the dates in question.”

A third woman, Laura Vitarelli, who originally told her story to the Los Angeles Times in June, alleged that D’Elia exposed himself to her at a New York hotel in 2015 when she was 19. Vitarelli claims she and her friend met D’Elia after one of his comedy shows at Levity Live in West Nyack, N.Y., and he invited them to a party. However, the address for the party “turned out to be his hotel,” she told CNN.

When she and her friend arrived, “there was no sign of a party at all. He said he was going to make us drink and her and I were both a little nervous because it really didn’t look like he was about to throw a party. There was nobody else there,” Vitarelli said.

She alleged that D’Elia started groping her and her friend, and when they tried to leave, he followed them to the door.

“‘Are you sure you want to leave?’ And he pulled out his penis and it was fully erect. It was very uncomfortable for the both of us, and we knew we had to get out of there so we left as fast as we could,” Vitarelli told CNN.

After multiple allegations of sexual misconduct came out against D’Elia in June, he denied the claims in a statement to TMZ.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he said at the time.

Since then, D’Elia has been replaced in the upcoming film “Army of the Dead” and dropped by his agency CAA.