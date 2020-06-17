Chris D’Elia Denies Allegations of Sexually Harassing Teenagers

Comedian Chris D’Elia has denied claims of sexual misconduct.

D’Elia’s name began trending on social media on Tuesday night after multiple women accused him of trying to engage with them sexually. Some were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged encounters. Many of the women accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them. The Twitter account @SheRatesDogs maintained a running thread of many of the allegations.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement on Wednesday to TMZ. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia is primarily known for his stand-up comedy, but has also had a number of onscreen roles. He starred in the NBC sitcom “Undateable,” which ran for three seasons. He also recurred in Season 1 of the hit ABC series “The Good Doctor.” He will appear in the upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix film “Army of the Dead,” which is currently in post-production.

He recently starred in Season 2 of “You” on Netflix, playing a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. He also had a guest role in the Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” portraying a pedophile who pursues young boys.