Chris D’Elia Netflix Prank Show Not Moving Forward in Wake of Misconduct Allegations

A Chris D’Elia prank show that was in the works at Netflix is no longer moving forward, a Netflix spokesperson has confirmed. The move comes in the wake of multiple women alleging that the comedian and actor tried to engage with them sexually when they were as young as 16.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news. According to a source familiar with the situation, the decision was made in the days following the allegations surfacing in mid-June. Comedian Bryan Callen was also developing the series alongside D’Elia.

The women who came forward alleged that D’Elia sent them inappropriate messages and attempted to solicit nude photos from them.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement last month to TMZ. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

In the week following the allegations surfacing, D’Elia was dropped by CAA. He is known for his stand-up comedy as well as his work on NBC sitcom “Undateable” and Netflix thriller series “You,” in which he plays a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. Comedian Whitney Cummings, who worked with D’Elia on her NBC series “Whitney,” said she was “devastated and enraged” by what she had learned about him, calling it a “pattern of predatory behavior.”