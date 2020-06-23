Chris D’Elia Dropped by CAA After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D’Elia is no longer repped by CAA, Variety has learned.

The news comes after D’Elia was accused by multiple women of trying to engage with them sexually via social media. Some were girls as young as 16 at the time of the alleged encounters. Many of the women accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and attempting to solicit nude photos from them. The Twitter account @SheRatesDogs maintained a running thread of many of the allegations.

D’Elia denied the allegations in a statement last week.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

Multiple accusers also recently spoke out against D’Elia in stories in both The Daily Beast and the LA Times.

D’Elia is primarily known for his stand-up comedy, but has also had a number of onscreen roles. He starred in the NBC sitcom “Undateable,” which ran for three seasons. He also recurred in Season 1 of the hit ABC series “The Good Doctor.” He will appear in the upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix film “Army of the Dead,” which is currently in post-production.

He recently starred in Season 2 of “You” on Netflix, playing a comedian who sexually abuses teenage girls. He also had a guest role in the Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” portraying a pedophile who pursues young boys.

The episode of “Workaholics” featuring D’Elia was recently pulled from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Comedy Central’s platforms.

Whitney Cummings, who worked with D’Elia on her NBC series “Whitney,” spoke out against him over the weekend. Cummings described what she read about D’Elia as a “pattern of predatory behavior.”

“This abuse of power is enabled by silence,” she said. “Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.”