Chris Cuomo Reveals His Wife Has Coronavirus: ‘It Just Breaks My Heart’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month, revealed that his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for the disease.

Cuomo made the announcement on his show “Cuomo Prime Time” on Wednesday night while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“It’s very rare for a family to be one-and-done,” he said. “Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”

Cuomo revealed on March 31 that he had contracted COVID-19, and had quarantined himself at home while continuing his on-air duties. He had said on Twitter after announcing his diagnosis, “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

The host and his brother talked about how quickly the virus can spread and how other families should keep taking precautions.

“Obviously, I’ve been a little bit of a mess about it today so I’ve been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who’s not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we’re hoping — and a lot of this anecdotal because we don’t know that much — she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the cases that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn’t have that,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo has used his on-air platform to inform the public about his symptoms and the mental and physical challenges he faced. He said he lost 13 pounds in three days from sweating, chipped a tooth from shivering and experiences hallucinations and body aches.