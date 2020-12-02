Here’s All the Chip and Joanna Gaines Content Coming to Discovery Plus

Alongside its own unscripted slate, Discovery’s newly-unveiled streaming service will also be home to a whole bunch of content from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The couple’s forthcoming Magnolia Network will be given a substantial preview space on Discovery Plus, where viewers will be able to check out the newest iteration of their “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” before Magnolia launches later in 2021.

Also available will be episodes of cooking show “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” which will allow the audience to spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Here’s a list of the other Magnolia content which is previewing on Discovery Plus:

“Road to Launch,” featuring intimate conversations between the Gaineses and various talent from the upcoming Magnolia Network programming slate.

“ Courage to Run ,” a documentary which chronicles a fortuitous meeting that inspired Chip to train for and complete his first marathon.

Premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original series.

Earlier this year, the Gaineses expanded on launching their own network and their decision to revive “Fixer Upper.”

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” the couple shared in a statement. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”