Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Cable Network Preview Builds Record Numbers on DIY

Chip and Joanna Gaines forthcoming Magnolia Network has a solid foundation to build on, if its sneak peak ratings are anything to go by.

The former “Fixer Upper” stars aired a four-hour preview of their new venture on DYI, drawing over 2.3 million viewers across a marathon runtime. The episode block delivered a 0.38 rating in the 25-54 demographic, making it DIY’s highest-rated night ever. In fact, each of the four episodes now rank among the top five telecasts in DIY’s history in that same demo.

Part 3 of the preview averaged just under a 0.7 rating, making it the single highest-rated telecast that DIY has ever aired. Joanna Gaines also recently hosted “In the Kitchen With Joanna Gaines” on the Food Network, which drew in nearly 3 million viewers.

Titled “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead,” the programming included a retrospective of the Gaines’ time on “Fixer Upper” on HGTV, as well as teasers for the Magnolia’s slate of original programming.

That slate includes “Growing Floret,” about Floret Flower Farm and founder Erin Benzakein, “Home on the Road,” centered on Johnnyswim musical pair Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez as they tour the country with their children, and “Bespoke Kitchens,” which follows England-based deVOL Kitchens as they design kitchens and interiors.

Magnolia Network is a joint venture between the Gaines and DIY parent Discovery, which will rebrand DIY as Magnolia for the linear launch. While the new cable network was previously scheduled to launch on Oct. 4, the coronavirus-induced shutdown of television and film production has pushed back Magnolia’s launch to a yet-to-be-determined date.