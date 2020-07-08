‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Canceled at Netflix, Part Four to Premiere Later in 2020

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will end with a part four on Netflix later this year.

Netflix and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made the announcement on Wednesday night.

“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The final installment promises a spooky, sexy and supernatural series finale — but not before Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) reveals a few more tricks up her retro-chic sleeve. Over the course of the final part’s eight episodes, the Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned and The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of the Fright Club, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but it may be too late.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was originally developed at The CW as a companion series to “Riverdale,” but was moved to Netflix with part one released in 2018.

The cancellation news comes after fellow “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene” was canceled last week after one season.

The show’s Twitter account also released several images from the upcoming final part.

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

