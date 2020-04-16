TV Ratings: ‘Chicago Fire’ Season Finale Scores Series High 9.3 Million Viewers

Things got pretty hot in the season finale of “Chicago Fire,” and the ratings for the NBC drama were equally on fire.

Last night’s finale scored a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.3 million total viewers, which equals the series’ largest ever Live+Same Day audience, matching an episode from way back in 2013. The “Chicago Med” finale scored a 1.1 and 9.2 million viewers, its second largest viewership tally of the season. “Chicago P.D.” rounded off the night for NBC with a 1.1 and 7.9 million pairs of eyeballs, a 5-week high.

Fox still managed to win the night overall, despite “The Masked Singer” ticking down significantly with a sing-along episode. The wildly popular singing competition show scored a season low 1.7 rating and 6.7 million total viewers, down from a 2.1 and 8 million last time around. The season finale of “Lego Masters” came in even on the penultimate episode at a 1.2 rating. Just under 4 million viewers tuned in, the Will Arnett-hosted show’s largest audience since the series premiere.

Over on CBS, “Survivor” came in even at a 1.5 rating and 8 million total viewers. Reruns of “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.” delivered a 0.5 and a 0.4 respectively.

Jimmy Kimmel’s edition of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” plummeted in the ratings on Wednesday night, falling 45% to a 0.6 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. “The Goldbergs” also lost a little ground, falling to a 0.8 rating and 4.4 million viewers. “Schooled,” “Single Parents” and “American Housewife” all came in roughly even episode-to-episode, scoring a 0.7, a 0.6, and a 0.5 respectively.

On the CW, “Riverdale” aired its “Hedwig” musical episode to a 0.2 rating and 553,000 total viewers, followed by the season finale of “Nancy Drew” with a 0.1 and 489,000 viewers.