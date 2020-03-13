×

‘Chernobyl,’ ‘The Virtues’ Among Winners at the U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild’s TV and Radio Awards

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
HBO-Chernobyl
CREDIT: Courtesy HBO

The U.K.’s Broadcasting Press Guild held its 46th Television and Radio Awards at London’s Banking Hall on Friday, with “Chernobyl” and “The Virtues” among the winners.

The BPG Awards, given for work commissioned or premiered in the U.K. and screened in 2019, are selected independently by TV and radio correspondents, critics and previewers.

“I’m proud to say that, for the second year in a row, a record number of votes were cast for the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, which is testament to the enduring qualities of the BPG and the continued vibrancy of British television,” said BPG chair Jake Kanter.

Chernobyl” (Sky Atlantic) was named best drama series, while “The Virtues” (Channel 4) won the award for best single drama or miniseries.

Film and TV director Michael Apted was awarded the BPG Jury Prize for the “Up” series, which began in 1964 with a profile of 14 seven-year-old children growing up in the U.K. who have been subjects of a new documentary every seven years since.

Glenda Jackson was named best actress for her role as Maud, a dementia sufferer, in BBC One’s adaptation of Emma Healey’s best-selling novel, “Elizabeth Is Missing.” The two-time Oscar winner, now 83, was making her first screen appearance in 27 years, after nearly two decades in Parliament.

The BPG award for best actor went to Stephen Graham, for his performances in the fifth season of “Line of Duty” (BBC One), “A Christmas Carol” (BBC One) and “The Virtues.”

Fleabag” (BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video) was named best comedy, while “The Graham Norton Show” (BBC One) took home top honors for best entertainment show. Craig Mazin won the best writer award for “Chernobyl”.

Channel Four News and ITN won the BPG award for best single documentary with “For Sama” (Channel Four and PBS Frontline), the critically acclaimed Oscar nominee by Waad Al-Kateab. The award for best documentary series went to “Thatcher: A Very British Revolution” (BBC Two)

Samira Ahmed was named Audio Broadcaster of the Year, for presenting “Front Row” on BBC Radio 4 and the podcast “How I Found My Voice.” The award for Radio Program of the Year went to “Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts” (BBC Radio 5 Live), presented by Melissa Rice and Jade Wye, who provide insights into the realities of being an addict. The Podcast of the Year award went to “Have You Heard George’s Podcast” (BBC Sounds) presented by George The Poet, a.k.a. George Mpanga.

Among the special awards made by the BPG executive committee, Moira Stuart received the Harvey Lee Award for an Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting, in recognition of her five decades of outstanding broadcasting, including news presentation on BBC radio and television, documentaries, entertainment shows and her current news and music programs on Classic FM.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa won the Breakthrough Award for his performance in “Sex Education” (Netflix).

More TV

  • M6

    France's Network M6 Sells Half of Tech Company Bedrock to RTL Group

    France’s second biggest commercial network M6 is set to sell 50% of the capital of its technology company Bedrock to RTL Group with the aim of creating a leading streaming service in Europe. Bedrock, which is spearheaded by Jonas Engwall, is responsible for developing a platform used by 6Play, RTL Belgique, RTL Hongrie and RTL [...]

  • RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe

    RTL Group Revenue Reaches All-Time High, Driven by Fremantle and Digital

    European broadcasting giant RTL Group on Friday reported a 10% increase in 2019 profit as revenue reached a record €6.65 billion ($7.44 billion), driven mainly by higher sales from global content unit Fremantle and its digital business. With sales up 3.2%, 2019 marked the fifth consecutive year that RTL’s revenue reached record levels. The group’s [...]

  • PROJECT RUNWAY -- "Finale Part II"

    'Project Runway' Finale Recap: Find Out Who Won Season 18

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the season finale of “Project Runway” Season 18. This season of “Project Runway” couldn’t end without Sergio Guadarrama fighting for one final cause. This time? The arctic, and what humanity is doing to it. He also stole some spotlight for a personal proposal. But [...]

  • Rudy Gobert and John CollinsUtah Jazz

    NBA Commissioner: Hiatus 'At Least 30 Days,' Season 'Possibly' Over

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on TNT Thursday evening, the day after game play was suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, revealing that the league’s hiatus would last for “at least 30 days.”  “We don’t know enough to be more specific than that,” he told “NBA on TNT’s” Ernie Banks. Silver acknowledged that the [...]

  • Coronavirus Covid-19 Placeholder

    LA Screenings Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    The annual LA Screenings program market held every year on the heels of the upfronts is the latest industry staple to be sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Industry sources said it made no sense to proceed with plans for a week-long showcase of new programs for international buyers at a time when travel to and [...]

  • Fox News to Expand Live Programming

    Fox News to Expand Live Programming for Coronavirus Coverage

    Fox News Channel said it would pull repeats off the air during overnight hours to present continuous live coverage of the national response to the spread of coronavirus, adding four new hours of live content and dedicated hosts starting Monday, March 16. Fox News said it would expand Shannon Bream’s 11 p.m. program, “Fox News [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad