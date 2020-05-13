‘Chernobyl’s’ Johan Renck to Direct ‘Girl A’ Limited Series for 3000 Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Johan Renck, who landed an Emmy for his work on “Chernobyl,” is in negotiations to direct and executive produce the limited series “Girl A” for Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The series is adapted from the upcoming novel by debut author Abigail Dean and is the first limited series project at 3000 Pictures.

The novel is a powerful drama following a successful New York lawyer who was the subject of national news as a child for her escape from a family of religious fanatics. Following her mother’s death, she soon discovers she can’t run from her past, and must revisit the childhood she shared with her siblings.

The book will be published in North America in spring 2021 by Viking, and in the U.K. in January 2021 by HarperCollins. “Girl A” sold to HarperCollins for U.K. and Commonwealth rights (excluding Canada) after a nine-way publishing auction and has been sold for translation in over 26 territories. Marisa Paiva and Sophie Kaplan will oversee the project with Gabler for 3000 Pictures.

Renck has been in demand after helming the critically acclaimed “Chernobyl,” which won an Emmy for outstanding limited series as well as outstanding directing for a limited series. His other credits include Netflix’s “Bloodline,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and History Channel’s “Vikings.”

Dean was born in Manchester, U.K. She graduated from Cambridge University with a first class degree in English Literature. Formerly a Waterstones bookseller, she spent five years as a lawyer in London, and took summer 2018 off to work on “Girl A” ahead of her 30th birthday. She now works as a lawyer for Google, and is currently writing her second novel.

As for Gabler and 3000 Pictures, the banner has been busy in recent months since signing their new deal with the studio acquiring such highly contested titles that include “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Nothing to See Here.”

Renck is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The deal was negotiated by Paradigm in association with Juliet Mushens at Mushens Entertainment on behalf of the author. Dean is represented by Mushens.