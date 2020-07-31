‘Chernobyl,’ ‘End Of The F—king World’ & ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Win at BAFTA TV Awards

HBO and Sky Atlantic’s “Chernobyl,” Channel 4’s “Stath Lets Flats” and Channel 4 and Netflix’s “The End of the F—king World” emerged with two BAFTAs apiece at this year’s awards.

“Chernobyl” won for mini-series and leading actor for Jared Harris, adding two prizes to its existing haul of seven gongs at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards earlier this month.

Meanwhile, BAFTA’s Leading Actress award was won by Glenda Jackson for her performance in BBC’s “Elizabeth is Missing,” her first television role for more than 25 years and the second BAFTA of her career. Her first BAFTA was for “Sunday, Bloody Sunday” in 1972.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 and Netflix’s “End of the F***ing World” also received prizes for drama series and best supporting actress for first-time nominee Naomi Ackie.

Will Sharpe, another first-time winner, won for his performance in BBC and Netflix’s “Giri/Haji” in the supporting actor category, while Mo Gilligan won his first BAFTA for entertainment performance for “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.”

First-time nominee Sian Clifford won in the female performance in a comedy programme for playing Claire, the older sister of the titular character in BBC’s “Fleabag.”

Elsewhere, Jamie Demetriou, won the BAFTA for male performance in a comedy program for “Stath Lets Flats,” which also won for scripted comedy.

“Taskmaster” won for comedy entertainment program, its first win following two previous nominations. The BAFTA for entertainment program went to “Strictly Come Dancing,” which recently won the entertainment craft team prize at the Craft Awards.

“Race Across the World” received the BAFTA for reality and constructed factual, “The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” won in the features category and “Brain in Gear” — this week commissioned for a full series — won the BAFTA for short form program, with Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello and Inez Gordon winning their first BAFTAs.

Ava DuVernay won the second BAFTA of her career with “When They See Us,” the U.S. crime drama series based on the true story of the Central Park Five, in the International category. It follows her win for “13th,” which won best documentary at the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards, and the honorary BAFTA Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing she received later that year.

“Emmerdale” was awarded the BAFTA for soap and continuing drama, while “The Left Behind” won the BAFTA for single drama.

The news coverage prize was awarded to Sky News’ “Hong Kong Protests,” and the award for current affairs was presented to “Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure).”

“Leaving Neverland” received the BAFTA for factual series, while “The Last Survivors” won single documentary and “Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story” won specialist factual.

The “2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa” triumphed in the sport category, while the award for live event went to “Blue Planet Live.”

The Special Award was presented to Idris Elba OBE in recognition of his exceptional career and his commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry. The actor, writer, director and producer received video messages from Matthew McConaughey, Taraji P Henson, Ruth Wilson and Grace Ofori-Attah.

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment, the only award voted for by the public, was won by “Gavin and Stacey” for the iconic moment when Nessa proposes to Smithy.

Catch up on Variety’s full coverage of the awards, including winners’ speeches.