Charlize Theron Inks First-Look TV Pact With HBO, HBO Max

Charlize Theron pushing further into the TV space.

The actor and her Denver & Delilah production banner have inked a two-year first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

Under the deal, Theron and her company will develop TV projects for both platforms, looking to add to its TV slate which previously included David Fincher’s “Mindhunter,” and “Girlboss,” the series created by Kay Cannon. On the unscripted front, Denver & Delilah produced car series “Hyperdrive.”

Andrew Haas, who recently joined the company, will oversee Denver & Delilah’s television slate.

Denver & Delilah is represented by WME, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP and The Lede Company.

More to come…