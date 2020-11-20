Charlie Hunnam’s Apple Series ‘Shantaram’ Taps Steven Lightfoot as Showrunner

Apple’s “Shantaram” series starring Charlie Hunnam has found its showrunner.

has signed on to run the forthcoming show, Variety has confirmed. The “Hannibal” and “Punisher” alum has at the same time inked a multi-year overall deal with Apple.

“Shantaram” is based on Gregory David Roberts’ 2003 novel of the same name and tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel is described as a thrilling and profound exploration of love, forgiveness, and courage on the long road to redemption.

In addition to showrunning, Lightfoot will write and and executive produce the series. Steve Golin, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens and Richard Sharkey are also on board as executive producers. The Lightfoot news comes over a year after Hunnam was cast in the lead role.

Most recently, Lightfoot served as creator and showrunner on the upcoming Netflix limited series “Behind Her Eyes,” based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough. His previously wrote for “Narcos,” and produced the Emmy winning mini-series “House of Saddam” for HBO and the BBC.

He joins an expanding roster of talent with overalls at Apple, which also includes Oprah Winfrey, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg.

“Shantaram” is being produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the Lightfoot news.