Channing Dungey to Step Down as Netflix Vice President of Original Content

Channing Dungey is stepping down from her role as vice president of original content at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

Her last day at Netflix is today. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, she is leaving to pursue another opportunity. There has been speculation that Dungey could be in line to take over for Susan Rovner, who recently stepped down as co-head of Warner Bros. Television to lead original content at NBCUniversal.

“I’ve known Channing for many years, and it’s been a pleasure working closer with her,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of global TV for Netflix, in a statement. “She’s a terrific executive who’s always carved her own path, and although we will miss her, we wish her all the best for the future.”

Dungey first joined Netflix in December 2018. Prior to that, she was the head of ABC Entertainment, making her the first Black president of a major broadcast network. Prior to leading ABC, Dungey was the head of the network’s drama development team. It was in that role that she shepherded several popular shows, including the hit Shondaland series “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” Other shows she developed during that time include “Quantico,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “American Crime,” and “Once Upon a Time.”

Dungey also famously canceled ABC’s hit revival of “Roseanne” after series star and creator Roseanne Barr tweeted that former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, looked like a cross between the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes [sic].”

She previously partnered with Pamela Post to form Dexterity Pictures, a production partnership focused on making both studio and independent films, as well as developing television series. She also served as president of Material, a film production company with a first-look deal at Warner Bros. Prior to that, she served for five years as a Warner Bros. production executive.

Her exit comes about a month after Netflix announced that Cindy Holland would be exiting after 18 years with the company, with Bajaria being named head of global TV at that time. Holland’s exit was reportedly part of co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ efforts to streamline the Netflix content team.

