×

Channel 4 Staff Member Tested for Coronavirus After Visit to China

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Channel 4 Studios in LondonChannel 4 Studios, London, UK - 10 May 2016The broadcaster published it's annual report today, reporting record revenues of £979 million in 2015.
CREDIT: Tom Nicholson/Lnp/Shutterstock

A member of staff at British broadcaster Channel 4 has been tested for the Coronavirus after visiting China.

The employee at its London headquarters had been on vacation in China – although he did not visit Wuhan – in the past month, the Guardian reported. He was at work for 10 days before becoming unwell on Thursday, it is understood. He was attended to at Channel 4’s office in Horseferry Road, London, by National Health Service staff in protective clothing, and taken in an ambulance to hospital, where he was tested for the Coronavirus. He has since gone home and is waiting for the results of his test.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “On Thursday a member of staff at Channel 4 who had travelled to Asia within the last month felt unwell. As a precautionary measure they decided to seek medical advice and, in line with the latest public health advice regarding the Coronavirus, they were taken to hospital for a precautionary test. We have informed our staff of this and continue to follow all the latest public health guidance.”

A total of 2,964 people have been tested for the virus in England, of which 2,955 were confirmed negative and nine positive. More than 1,300 people have died from the virus worldwide, the majority in China.

The U.K. chief medical officers are advising anyone who has travelled to the U.K. from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the past 14 days, and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call the National Health Service, even if symptoms are mild.

 

More TV

  • Channel 4 Studios in LondonChannel 4

    Channel 4 Staff Member Tested for Coronavirus After Visit to China

    A member of staff at British broadcaster Channel 4 has been tested for the Coronavirus after visiting China. The employee at its London headquarters had been on vacation in China – although he did not visit Wuhan – in the past month, the Guardian reported. He was at work for 10 days before becoming unwell [...]

  • Disney+ on Roku

    Roku Takes Credit for Being 'Important' Part of Disney Plus's Booming Q4 Signups

    Roku, in announcing strong 2019 holiday-quarter results, gave a bit of a flex in claiming it was a key part of Disney Plus reeling in 26.5 million customers in Q4. CEO Anthony Wood, on the company’s earnings call Thursday, gave props to Disney for blowing past Wall Street expectations with the new streaming service in [...]

  • Love Anarchy

    Intl. TV Newswire: Netflix Commissions in Sweden, ‘The Bureau’ Heads to Cannes

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Netflix goes back to the FLX well in Sweden, “The Bureau” is selected to close Canneseries, BBC4 picks up two new series for its Saturday night lineup, Endemol Shine announces a “Love is Forever” spinoff in Spain, and Conecta Fiction earns the honor of selecting this year’s International Emmy [...]

  • Stranger Things 4 Hopper

    'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals That Hopper's Alive and Imprisoned in Russia

    Netflix dropped a Valentine’s Day treat on Friday morning in the form of a teaser for “Stranger Things 4.” The teaser, aptly titled “From Russia With Love,” reveals that David Harbour’s Hopper is alive … and in Russia. The 50 seconds of footage shows everyone’s favorite small-town police chief, along with a group of men, [...]

  • Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put

    Job Sharing Technology Helps to Put Moms Back in the TV Workforce

    In order to combat the drop-out rate of women in the television industry, a new initiative has been launched Friday by Share My Telly Job (SMTJ) and The Talent Manager. Within the TV production sector, there is a growing recognition among recruiters that job sharing could help curb the negative effects of parental leave as [...]

  • Dakota Johnson Actors on Actors

    Dakota Johnson Makes Directorial Debut With Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Video

    “Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Fifty Shades Freed” star Dakota Johnson has made her directorial debut with Coldplay’s music video for a doo-wop rendition of “Cry Cry Cry” off their latest album Everyday Life. The video, for which Johnson collaborated with director Cory Bailey, was filmed in London’s Rivoli Ballroom and premieres today. Johnson and Coldplay [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad