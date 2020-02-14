Channel 4 Staff Member Tested for Coronavirus After Visit to China

A member of staff at British broadcaster Channel 4 has been tested for the Coronavirus after visiting China.

The employee at its London headquarters had been on vacation in China – although he did not visit Wuhan – in the past month, the Guardian reported. He was at work for 10 days before becoming unwell on Thursday, it is understood. He was attended to at Channel 4’s office in Horseferry Road, London, by National Health Service staff in protective clothing, and taken in an ambulance to hospital, where he was tested for the Coronavirus. He has since gone home and is waiting for the results of his test.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “On Thursday a member of staff at Channel 4 who had travelled to Asia within the last month felt unwell. As a precautionary measure they decided to seek medical advice and, in line with the latest public health advice regarding the Coronavirus, they were taken to hospital for a precautionary test. We have informed our staff of this and continue to follow all the latest public health guidance.”

A total of 2,964 people have been tested for the virus in England, of which 2,955 were confirmed negative and nine positive. More than 1,300 people have died from the virus worldwide, the majority in China.

The U.K. chief medical officers are advising anyone who has travelled to the U.K. from mainland China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the past 14 days, and is experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call the National Health Service, even if symptoms are mild.