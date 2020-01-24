×

Chance the Rapper to Host 'Punk'd' Revival at Quibi

Will Thorne

Chance The RapperiHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals, Day 2, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Sep 2019
Chance the Rapper is ready to get his prank on.

MTV Studios has announced Chance as the host of its revival of the prank show “Punk’d,” which is coming to short form content platform Quibi.

“Punk’d” was a hidden camera reality show which aired for ten seasons on MTV and was created by Ashton Kutcher, who also served as the host. The show targeted Hollywood stars, and the reboot will make use of augmented reality to make the pranks even bolder than before.

Precisely which celebrity “marks” Chance and his hidden cameras will target are set to be announced at a later date. However, the teaser unveiling Chance shows that Megan Thee Stallion will be among the celebs in for a pranking. 

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” said the new host. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.” 

Chance the Rapper took his first big leap into the hosting game last year, appearing as a main judge alongside Cardi B and Tip “T.I.” Harris on Netflix’s rapping competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” However, his 2019 ended on a different note as he decided to cancel the arena tour which was supposed to support the release of his new album “Big Day.”

The new “Punk’d” will consist of 20 episodes, each under ten minutes. STXtelevision is producing the show in association with MTV Studios. Jason Goldberg will executive produce.

Watch the teaser for “Punk’d” below:

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.

Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba.

