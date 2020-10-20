‘Chambers’ Writer Randy McKinnon Developing ‘Wild Rabbit’ Drama at Hulu

Randy McKinnon has added yet another iron to his growing fire.

The “Chambers” writer is developing a one-hour drama titled “Wild Rabbit” at Hulu, Variety has learned. The project hails from Passenger and Fremantle in association with 20th Television.

McKinnon is serving as creator, writer and executive producer on the prospective series which is inspired by events from his own life. It follows college sports phenom Montel Harris who has the world at his fingertips. But life changes after he is assaulted and suffers a career-ending injury just weeks before draft day. Now forced to figure out a new plan to survive his impoverished Miami neighborhood and take care of his family, he is lured into the dark underworld of performance enhancing drugs. Above all, “Wild Rabbit” is a love story exploring perseverance, passion, and true partnership.

“’Wild Rabbit’ is a deeply personal story that I have the great pleasure to be partnering with Hulu and 20th to bring to life. It was immediately clear that they both share and support my pursuit of creating elevated storytelling for diverse global audiences,” said McKinnon.

Attached to direct and exec produce is Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose big screen credits include the buzzy 2018 Sundance pic “Monsters and Men,” and who recently helmed the first three episodes of “Top Boy” season 3.

News of the project comes over a year after Variety exclusively reported that McKinnon is working on an alien invasion pic with Annapurna. He also has Disney Plus sports movie “Safety,” A24’s LaKeith Stanfield-led “Notes from a Young Black Chef” adaptation, and Simon Kinberg’s Apple TV plus series on his list of upcoming credits.

“Wild Rabbit” stems from Fremantle’s exclusive deal with “True Detective” producer Richard Brown’s New York and London based production label, Passenger. Brown and Stephen Love (“The Land”) are executive producing “Wild Rabbit” alongside McKinnon and Green.

“Randy McKinnon is a force to be reckoned with. He’s written a compelling and beautiful piece that I trust will be around for years to come,” added Green. “I’m honoured to be a part of ‘Wild Rabbit’ and it’s unique, fresh, fun, and urgent storytelling. Richard Brown and Stephen ‘Dr’ Love are a powerhouse producing team that any director would be lucky to have.”