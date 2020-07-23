Surfer Bro Animated Series From ‘Chad Goes Deep’ Comedians, ‘The Mick’ Creators in the Works at Hulu

Tom Allen and JT Parr, the comedians behind the popular surfer bro personality, podcast and web series called “Chad Goes Deep,” are developing an animated series at Hulu.

The as yet untitled project sees the duo team with “The Mick” creators John and Dave Chernin, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The prospective series centers around two perpetually stoked surfer bros born ahead of their time, who try to navigate teenage life in Ancient Greece while showing their Greek God dads that there is more than one way to be a legend.

Allen, Parr and the other creators have been handed a script plus visual development deal by Hulu.

“We’ve been fans of Chad and JT for a long time. Their desire to better the world through comedy is genuinely inspiring and we’re frothed to shred this wave with them,” said the Chernins in a statement.

The series is being produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which also produces another Hulu animated series in “Solar Opposites.” Nicholas Frenkel, Luke Dillon, and Luke Maxwell will serve as non-writing executive producers on behalf of 3Arts. Trevor Rotenberg is on board the project as a non-writing producer.

Both “Chad Goes Deep” comedians have been featured on Fox News, and back in Sept. 2019, they made an appearance on “The Ellen Show” to explain exactly why they consider themselves to be “activists.”

“Our main mission it raise stoke,” Allen told DeGeneres. However, when Ellen then admitted to being a little confused by the term “stoke,” Parr jumped in to elaborate further.

“For me stoke is being in a car with your boys and your girlfriend going to get fish tacos,” he said.

Allen and Parr are repped by 3 Arts and WME.