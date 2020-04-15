New Disney CEO Bob Chapek Elected to Company’s Board of Directors

Walt Disney Co. has elected Bob Chapek, the company’s newly appointed chief executive, to its board of directors, less than two months after the surprise announcement in February that he would succeed Bob Iger in the top spot.

“Bob Chapek has demonstrated remarkable leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges that were unimaginable when he became CEO just seven weeks ago, and we’ve watched him navigate this very complex situation with decisiveness and compassion,” said Iger and Susan Arnold, independent lead director of the Disney board. “We are pleased to add Bob to the Board, as we stated we would when he was named CEO.”

Iger has since transitioned to the role of executive chairman. The Disney board now has 10 members, including Chapek.

Prior to his elevation to CEO, Chapek served as chairman of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division for two years, and was chairman of parks and resorts since 2015. The segment he led has been hit hard since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with all Disney theme parks and resorts worldwide now shuttered, including the indefinite closure of Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S.