TV Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Ticks Up, Wins Sunday

Show me a ratings uptick!

“Celebrity Family Feud” built on its season six premiere with its second episode, growing by 13% to a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.7 million total viewers. That’s about 1 million more than the season premiere. ABC won the night overall, however, its two other game shows ticked down from their season premieres. “Press Your Luck” wasn’t quite so lucky this time around, coming in at a 0.6 rating and 3.9 million viewers, while “Match Game” dipped to a 0.5 rating and 3.3 million viewers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” kicked off the night with a 0.6 and 4.5 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS came second overall, thanks to “60 Minutes” which scored a 0.6 rating and drew the largest audience of the night with 7.6 million. The Eye continued its run of classic movies on Sunday, with “Grease” shaping up to a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million viewers. A “60 Minutes” rerun filled the 8 p.m. time slot with a 0.4 and 5.3 million viewers.

Over on NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” hosted by Jane Lynch returned with a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million viewers, which represents a 47% slide from the previous edition which aired last month. Replays of “Titan Games” and “America’s Got Talent” followed with a 0.3 and a 0.4, with the former drawing 1.4 million viewers and the latter 2.3 million.

