TV Ratings: ABC Scores Easy Win With Trio of Game Show Premieres

ABC scored a comfortable ratings win on a Sunday night which was heavily preempted by breaking news coverage of the protests taking place across the United States.

The Disney-owned network, which was the only one of the big four to air original content, scored a 1.0 average rating among adults 18-49 across the night with a trio of game show debuts. The season premieres of “Celebrity Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey, and “Press Your Luck” both scored a 1.0 rating, with the former drawing just under 6 million total viewers and the latter 5.1 million. Alec Baldwin and “Match Game” returned for a fifth season to a 0.9 rating and 4.4 million viewers, its highest rating since Jan. 2018. An “America’s Funniest Home Videos” replay kicked off the night with a 0.9 and 5.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS came second, thanks mainly to its classic movie offering of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which whipped up a 0.7 rating and 5.1 million viewers. A “60 Minutes” rerun scored the same rating and 8.2 million viewers.

Replays of “Titan Games” and “America’s Got Talent” both scored a 0.6 rating for NBC, with the former scoring 2.9 million viewers and the latter 3.2 million.

Fox aired replays of its Animation Domination lineup, with “The Simpsons,” “Bless The Harts” and “Bob’s Burgers” all delivering a 0.4 rating and around 1.1 million viewers each. “Family Guy” topped the night with a 0.5 rating and 1.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

Finally on the CW, a “Stargirl” replay scored a 0.2 rating and 818,000 total viewers in the 8 p.m. time slot, followed by a “Supergirl” replay with a 0.1 and 551,000 viewers at 9 p.m.