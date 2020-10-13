CBS Sets ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Mom’ Premiere Dates as Scripted Production Ramps Up

After months of COVID-19 production disruption, CBS has finally announced premiere dates for a whole bunch of its scripted shows.

The network has set dates for the return of “Young Sheldon,” “Mom” (without Anna Faris) and “NCIS,” as well as the debut of new Chuck Lorre comedy “B Positive.”

There appears to be no word yet on Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” reboot, CBS’ only other new series scheduled to debut in the fall. According to sources close the network, the 10 series premiere dates are for shows which already have several episodes in the can. The network will reveal more dates and details as its shows continue to re-start production.

“Clarice,” the network’s only other new scripted series which centers around FBI Agent Clarice Starling in the years after the events of “Silence of the Lambs,” is still being held for midseason.

CBS’ plan was originally to hold “S.W.A.T.” for midseason as well, however, the show was moved up to fall at the same time as “Survivor” was pulled from the schedule due to coronavirus production complications. “S.W.A.T.” will now debut its fourth season on Nov. 11.

The network drafted in a couple series, namely “Star Trek: Discovery” and “One Day at a Time,” from fellow ViacomCBS properties to help fill the COVID-shaped scripted hole.

Take a look at the new premiere dates below (all times are PT) :

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:00 PM Young Sheldon (Season 4 Premiere)

8:30 PM B Positive (Series Premiere)

9:00 PM Mom (Season 8 Premiere)

Sunday, Nov. 8

8:00 PM NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 12 Premiere)

9:00 PM NCIS: New Orleans (Season 7 Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8:00 PM The Amazing Race

9:00 PM S.W.A.T. (2-Hour Season 4 Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00 PM The Neighborhood (Season 3 Premiere)

8:30 PM Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 PM All Rise (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00 PM NCIS (Season 18 Premiere