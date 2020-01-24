×

CBS Orders Comedy Pilot From ‘9JKL’ Creator, Comedian James Acaster

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CBS is developing a project that takes a comedic look at the age-old “12 Angry Men” dilemma of how does a jury come to a unanimous verdict?

The network has issued a pilot order for “We The Jury,” a hybrid series from “9JKL” co-creator Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow. The project hails from CBS Television Studios.

Here’s the short and sweet logline for the project: “A group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict….and they can’t even agree on lunch.”

“We The Jury” also has some involvement from across the pond, with Big Talk Productions CEO Kenton Allen and managing director Matthew Justice on board as executive producers. The final EP listed on the project is James Acaster, a rising star on the British comedy scene whose “Repertoire” series of stand-up specials graced Netflix in 2018.

Klein, a “Friends” alumna, also created “Friends With Better Lives” which, like “9JKL,” ran for a single season on the Eye. She previously served as a consulting producer on the first two season of “Fresh Off The Boat.” Darrow has worked with Klein on both “Friends With Better Lives” and “9JKL,” and her previous comedy credits at CBS include “Fam” and “The Odd Couple.”

The pilot order is CBS’ second in the last couple days, after yet another Chuck Lorre project was announced as being in the works on Jan. 23. CBS also has Lorre’s “United States of Al,” a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) struggling to readjust to civilian life and the interpreter (Adhir Kalyan) who served with his unit in Afghanistan, on its comedy development slate.

