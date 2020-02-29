×

CBS Sports Re-Signs Tony Romo in Deal Valued Around $17M/Year

Brian Steinberg

Tony Romo
CBS Sports signed prize football analyst Tony Romo to a new deal, a major step in parent company ViacomCBS’ efforts to strike a new rights pact with the National Football League as its current contract heads toward the end of its term.

CBS Sports said the company had signed Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback whose acumen for predicting game play has given him a second celebrated career in sports TV, to a new multi-year deal. The New York Post previously broke word of the agreement via Twitter.

Romo’s new deal, said to keep him at CBS beyond the current rights contract with the NFL, is valued at around $17 million per year, according to a person familiar with the matter. CBS Sports declined to make executives available for comment.

The NFL’s deal with CBS, NBC and Fox for Sunday football rights ends in 2022.

More to come….

 

