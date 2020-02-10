×

CBS Sports Strikes Betting Data Partnership With William Hill

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

A man watches a baseball game in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most statesSupreme Court Sports Betting, Las Vegas, USA - 14 May 2018
CREDIT: John Locher/AP/REX/Shutterstock

CBS Sports is making a bid to one-up its competitors in the rapidly developing arena for U.S. sports betting.

CBS Sports and British bookmaker William Hill struck a partnership that makes William Hill, which has a sizable U.S. presence, the official sports book and provider of wagering data across all CBS Sports properties. William Hill also gets exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports’ digital properties, The companies said the partnership will commence in March with integrations into CBS Sports digital assets, with a full rollout planned for the fantasy football season.

“The power of our distribution, combined with the strength of our brands and the expertise of William Hill, has us well positioned to tap into the explosive growth of the legal sports betting industry in the U.S.  Together, we will deliver even more value to this rapidly growing segment of sports fans,m” said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice president and general manager, CBS Sports Digital, in a prepared statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

CBS Sports says its digital operations make up the second-largest sports property in the U.S. and have a monthly user base that is greater than 80 million. Its operations SportsLine, a subscription-based outlet for game picks and predictions; CBSSports.com; CBS Sports HQ, a streaming-video outlet that features a nightly SportsLine show focused on sports betting; CBS Sports Fantasy; CBS Sports apps; and 247Sports.

A range of U.S. media companies are racing to cultivate new audiences who are being allowed to bet on sports matches and other contests, thanks to a Supreme Court decision to overturn a rule that prohibited such interactions. ESPN, NBC Sport and Fox Corporation have all taken steps in recent months to help consumers facilitate interactive gaming. William Hill has operations in 10 states, and says it accepts one out of every four sports bets placed in the U.S.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

