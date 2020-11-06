‘SEAL Team’ Gets New Premiere Date at CBS (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, CBS announced the premiere date for “SEAL Team,” and The CW announced a campaign with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to encourage youth safety and health amid the pandemic.

DATES

The premiere date for CBS’ “SEAL Team” has been pushed to Dec. 2. Season 4 will now begin with a two-hour block, following Bravo Team as they enter enemy territory to capture the leader of a terrorist group and his son, whose capture by Jason (David Boreanaz) cemented his namesake as Bravo One. After being separated following an attack, Jason and his canine team member must return back to the rest of the group. The episode was directed by Boreanaz. CBS also announced that an original episode of reality show “The Amazing Race” will be broadcast Nov. 25, the original “SEAL Team” premiere date. “S.W.A.T.” will follow the two episodes of “The Amazing Race” Nov. 25.

PROGRAMMING

WWE announced professional wrestler The Undertaker will bid his final farewell on “Survivor Series” Nov. 22, capping off his 30-year career. Also known as The Phenom, Undertaker made his WWE debut on the series in 1990, participating in historic matches against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, garnering multiple WWE Championship belts and reigning as an undefeated champion of WrestleMania for 21 years. As part of Undertaker’s retirement, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of the Deadman” throughout November, including premiering recently debuted documentaries “Meeting The Undertaker“ and “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Charlie Hunnam, former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos and boy band Why Don’t We will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron and Oneohtrix Point Never are guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

INITIATIVES

The CW and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are teaming up to encourage kids to stay healthy and safe throughout the pandemic. The joint campaign, Whatever It Takes To Be a Hero launches Saturday and will kick off with a virtual panel for club members, headlined by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, stars of “Superman & Lois.” The initiative builds on the CW’s recently launched Real Heroes Wear Masks campaign, which features special posters of the network’s superheroes wearing masks. Following the virtual panel, which is part of a larger series of events to keep club members engaged, youth will be presented with the Everyday Hero Challenge to encourage participation in local daily wellness activities and community events.

EVENTS

The stars of “Days of our Lives” will celebrate 55 years on NBC with the annual “Day of Days” fan event, now in a virtual format on Nov. 21. The celebration offers fans the chance to get to know cast members through Q&A panel sessions, trivia challenges, behind-the-scenes tours and more via a fan website that will debut new content throughout the day. Cast members scheduled to take part in the event include Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Brandon Barash, Robert Scott Wilson, Lauren Koslow, Josh Taylor, Marci Miller, Billy Flynn, Emily O’Brien, Cady McClain, Matthew Ashford, Judi Evans, Wally Kurth, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Sal Stowers, Lamon Archey, Nadia Bjorlin, Mike Manning, Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Camila Banus, Isabel Durant, Lindsay Arnold, Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Eric Martsolf, Arianne Zucker, Stacey Haiduk, Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, John Aniston, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Lucas Adams, Suzanne Rogers, Galen Gering, Tamara Braun and Bryan Dattilo.