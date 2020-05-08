CBS News Plans Primetime Special Inside NYC Hospital Fighting Pandemic

CBS News will air a primetime special May 15 that provides a first-hand look at emergency medical personnel grappling with patients suffering from coronavirus at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.

“Bravery And Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line” will take viewers inside the facility, which at one point had nearly 700 patients, 80% of whom were diagnosed with the disease. A CBS News team, wearing protective equipment, spent a week in the hospital’s emergency department and intensive-care unit. Seventy patients died the week CBS News was embedded at the facility.

CBS News personnel talk to doctors and nurses as well as families affected by the outbreak.

The one-hour special will air at 9 p.m. on May 15. It’s produced by Andrew Bast, Sean Herbert, Gilad Thaler, Josh Gaynor, Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Pat Milton, Sasha Reuther, and Marcelena Spencer. Josh Gelman is the senior producer. Diana Decilio, Seth Fox, Michael McHugh, and Michael Vele are the producer-editors. Danielle Levy is the field producer. Iris Carreras and Dylan Gordon are the associate producers. Holden Frandino is the assistant editor. Guy Campanile and Mitch Weitzner are the executive producers. Susan Zirinsky is president and senior executive producer of CBS News.