CBS News Chief Defends Morning Anchor Gayle King Against Threats

Gayle King
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

CBS News came to the defense of one of its star anchors Saturday after morning host Gayle King was subjected to threats of violence by entertainer Snoop Dogg and others in the wake of an interview in which one of her questions pertained to a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.

The interview, between King and the WNBA’s Lisa Leslie “was comprehensive and thoughtful. We are a country where differences of opinion are welcome – but hateful and dangerous threats are completely unacceptable,” said Susan Zirinsky, president of CBS News, in a statement.

On Thursday, a visibly distraught King broke convention by taking to social media to explain that a question she had asked about Bryant was only one of many about the basketball legend. King could not be reached Saturday for immediate comment.

More to come….

