‘CBS Evening News’ Knocked Off Air by Technical Issue

“The CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” did not air in East Coast time zones on Tuesday because of a technical glitch in the Washington, D.C. bureau where the newscast originates.

CBS News described the problem as a technical issue. The regular 6:30 p.m. ET “Evening News” broadcast was replaced by the feed for CBSN, the company’s 24-hour digital news network.

The blackout came on the same night that “Evening News” was promoting O’Donnell’s sitdown with Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg.

CBS News apologized for the snafu in a tweet sent about halfway through the “Evening News” time slot. Network staffers were scrambling to fix the problem by the time of the regular West Coast “Evening News” time slot of 6:30 p.m. PT in most markets.

.@CBSNews is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue. — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 19, 2020

The sticky situation for CBS is complicated by the fact that the news division’s technical and editorial operations are no longer centered at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The vast majority of CBS News employees, especially those in behind-the-scenes technical roles, are working from home, which made it harder for leaders to triage when it became clear that “Evening News” would not be able to air in its usual slot.

More to come