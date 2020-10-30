CBS Developing Disaster Relief and Government Mind Control Dramas From ‘Nightflyers,’ ‘Swagger’ Writers

The Campfire Writers Room partnership between CBS Studios, Rideback and Thinking Hat has born two new projects which have been nabbed for development at CBS.

The network has put into the pipeline government mind control series “The Tempest,” which hails from “Nightflyers” writer Jeff Buhler, and disaster relief drama “Activation,” which is being penned by Katrina O’Gilvie, a writer on Apple’s upcoming “Swagger” series.

News of these projects comes only two months after the second year of Campfire Writer’s Room was announced by the three companies. The program is designed to attract experienced feature film writers and other creative voices to broadcast television development for the first time.

“Activation” centers around a group of highly trained disaster relief experts who comprise a wide array of specialties and skillsets. They risk their lives as the first boots on the ground, navigating all manner of emergency situations.

Rina Mimoun will executive produce alongside Thinking Hat founder Craig Turk, and Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

As for “The Tempest,” that project is about an ex-Army intelligence officer and her survivalist brother-in-law work who come together to solve the mysterious death of her husband. They discover that he was one of 127 test subjects in a top secret government mind control program, leading them to try to track down and save the remaining test subjects before they commit the most heinous acts of terror.

Anna Fricke will serve as an EP alongside Turk, Lin and Liberatore.

O’Gilvie is repped by manager Adam Robinson at The Rookery and Kaplan Stahler Agency. Buhler by Gotham Group and Morris Yorn.