CBS Sets 2020 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase Cast

CREDIT: CBS

CBS has announced the 20 performers who will participate in its diversity sketch comedy showcase for 2020. The showcase will begin its six-show run on Jan. 14 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Beginning 14 years ago, the showcase was created to spotlight diverse talent, and it has developed into a hybrid comedy show with live performances and original writing. The showcase is attended by executives, showrunners, and casting directors from CBS and other networks as well as talent agents and managers from across the entertainment industry.

To date, 418 multitalented actors have appeared in the showcase, with notable alumni including Kate McKinnon, Tiffany Haddish, Diona Reasonover, Justin Hires, Geoffrey Arend, Nico Santos, Nicole Bayer and Ego Nwodim. Recent performers from the 2018 and 2019 showcases have booked shows such as “All Rise,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Carol’s Second Act.” 

Here are the performers in the 2020 showcase:

Aida Osman 

Credits: “Wild ‘N Out” (MTV), “Group Therapy” (Complex), host of “Keep It!” (Crooked Media), writer for “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Caitlin Frain

Credits: The Groundlings School, Upright Citizens Brigade (Los Angeles)

Carl Foreman, Jr.

Credits: Television: “Search Party” (TBS), “Jon Glaser Loves Gear” (TruTV), “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC), “The Following” (Fox)

Danielle Perez

Credits: “Decoded” (MTV), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC), “Turning Points” (CNN), “StandUp” (NBC) and an upcoming show on Netflix.

Dave Mizzoni

Credits: Television: “Gayme Show!” (Quibi), “The Good Cop” (Netflix), “The Get Down” (Netflix) 

Gregory Santos

Credits: “American Housewife” (ABC), “Brian Regan’s Stand Up & Away” (Netflix), “Great News” (NBC), “Angel from Hell” (CBS), “The Muppets” (ABC)

G-Su Paek

Credits: “The Leftovers” (HBO)

Jacklyn Uweh

Credits: “The Ballad of Whistler’s Creek,” “Legacy” 

Jared Goldstein

Credits: “Modern Family” (ABC), “Rizzoli & Isles” (TNT), “Counterpart” (STARZ), “Daybreak” (Netflix)

Laurie Magers

Credits: “Grief” (Short Film)

Manuela Mendoza 

Credits: “Pre-Existing” (Web series), “The Campaign” (Web series) 

Nabeel Muscatwalla 

Credits: “Mission Unstoppable”

Nathan Ramos-Park

Credits: Television: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC), “Catfish Killer” (Short)

Nohely Quiroz

Credits: “Camp Camp,” “Azteca Musica: La Academia”

Sai Lang

Credits: “Man With a Plan,” (CBS), “Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi), “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW), “Single Parents” (ABC), “Big Mouth” (Netflix), “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC)

Sarah Khasrovi

Credits“What If Snapchat Filters Were Characters” (Buzzfeed, Snapchat Discover), “Let’s Get Coffee” (Funny or Die), “GasX Commercial Parody” (Funny or Die)

Tessa Skara

Credits: “Crashing” (HBO), “High Maintenance” (HBO), “The Detour” (TBS), “Little America” (Apple TV) “The Special: Without Brett Davis” (MNN)

Tyler Davis

Credits: “Work In Progress” (SHOWTIME), “South Side” (Comedy Central)

Vasthy Mompoint 

Credits: “Awkwafina” (Comedy Central), “Mysteries of Laura” (NBC), “Spongebob Squarepants” (Nickelodeon), “The Prom” (Netflix), “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix)

Zack Colonna

Credits: “Open” (short), “Best Friend” (short) 

