Longtime CBS Exec Dan Kupetz Joins 20th Century Fox TV as Head of Business Affairs

Dan Kupetz, CBS Television Studios’ head of business affairs since 2004, is joining 20th Century Fox Television as executive vice president of business affairs and operations beginning in March.

“Dan’s reputation from his years at CBS is deservedly stellar, and I knew from our first meeting that he possessed exactly the right combination of strategic thinking, steady leadership and grace under fire that this important role requires,” said 20th Century Fox president Carolyn Cassidy in a statement. “He’s a spectacular executive, and I’m thrilled he said ‘yes.’ I am also grateful to Howard, not only for being a wonderful partner these last several months but for helping to identify Dan as the perfect executive to take the reins of our business affairs team going forward.”

Kupetz will report to Cassidy. He will work closely with Fox’s outgoing business affairs head Howard Kurtzman — who is retiring after a more than two-decade-long tenure — through June on the transition.

Kupetz was named exec VP of business affairs at CBS TV Studios in 2014; prior to that, he served as senior VP of business affairs. He has been responsible for overseeing all above-the-line deals tied to CBS’ scripted development and production for series across CBS, CBS All Access and the CW — including “Blue Bloods,” the “CSI” franchise, “Hawaii Five-0,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “Madam Secretary,” the “NCIS” franchise, “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Why Women Kill,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Nancy Drew” — as well as “Dead to Me” and “Unbelievable” for Netflix.

He was also a key negotiator for the studio in handling deals with third-party streaming services, including Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Quibi, and the studio’s overall deals with writers, producers and directors.

“I am so proud of and grateful for the success I have been a part of over the past 20 years at CBS, and wholeheartedly thank Debby Barak and David Stapf for their guidance, support and collaboration,” said Kupetz. “Though I will miss my wonderful colleagues at CBS, I am thrilled to join Carolyn’s team at 20th and to work closely with Craig Hunegs on business strategy for Disney Television Studios. In my meetings with Carolyn and Craig, their energy and excitement for their work and the future at Disney were infectious. It’s also a special honor to succeed Howard Kurtzman, who has been a mentor and friend since I started my career in the television business.”

Prior to his time at CBS TV studios, Kupetz worked in business affairs at CBS Network for several years, and before that as an attorney in legal affairs at Touchstone Television. He graduated from UCLA School of Law and has a master’s from the John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.