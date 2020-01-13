×

Longtime CBS Exec Dan Kupetz Joins 20th Century Fox TV as Head of Business Affairs

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dan Kupetz
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Dan Kupetz, CBS Television Studios’ head of business affairs since 2004, is joining 20th Century Fox Television as executive vice president of business affairs and operations beginning in March.

“Dan’s reputation from his years at CBS is deservedly stellar, and I knew from our first meeting that he possessed exactly the right combination of strategic thinking, steady leadership and grace under fire that this important role requires,” said 20th Century Fox president Carolyn Cassidy in a statement. “He’s a spectacular executive, and I’m thrilled he said ‘yes.’ I am also grateful to Howard, not only for being a wonderful partner these last several months but for helping to identify Dan as the perfect executive to take the reins of our business affairs team going forward.”

Kupetz will report to Cassidy. He will work closely with Fox’s outgoing business affairs head Howard Kurtzman — who is retiring after a more than two-decade-long tenure — through June on the transition.

Kupetz was named exec VP of business affairs at CBS TV Studios in 2014; prior to that, he served as senior VP of business affairs. He has been responsible for overseeing all above-the-line deals tied to CBS’ scripted development and production for series across CBS, CBS All Access and the CW — including “Blue Bloods,” the “CSI” franchise, “Hawaii Five-0,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “Madam Secretary,” the “NCIS” franchise, “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Why Women Kill,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Nancy Drew” — as well as “Dead to Me” and “Unbelievable” for Netflix.

He was also a key negotiator for the studio in handling deals with third-party streaming services, including Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Quibi, and the studio’s overall deals with writers, producers and directors.

“I am so proud of and grateful for the success I have been a part of over the past 20 years at CBS, and wholeheartedly thank Debby Barak and David Stapf for their guidance, support and collaboration,” said Kupetz. “Though I will miss my wonderful colleagues at CBS, I am thrilled to join Carolyn’s team at 20th and to work closely with Craig Hunegs on business strategy for Disney Television Studios. In my meetings with Carolyn and Craig, their energy and excitement for their work and the future at Disney were infectious. It’s also a special honor to succeed Howard Kurtzman, who has been a mentor and friend since I started my career in the television business.”

Prior to his time at CBS TV studios, Kupetz worked in business affairs at CBS Network for several years, and before that as an attorney in legal affairs at Touchstone Television. He graduated from UCLA School of Law and has a master’s from the John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

More TV

  • Dan Kupetz

    Longtime CBS Exec Dan Kupetz Joins 20th Century Fox TV as Head of Business Affairs

    Dan Kupetz, CBS Television Studios’ head of business affairs since 2004, is joining 20th Century Fox Television as executive vice president of business affairs and operations beginning in March. “Dan’s reputation from his years at CBS is deservedly stellar, and I knew from our first meeting that he possessed exactly the right combination of strategic [...]

  • Dave Bautista CinemaCon

    Dave Bautista Joins 'See' Season 2 at Apple

    Dave Bautista has joined the Apple series “See” for its second season, Variety has confirmed. The series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe [...]

  • Showtime Documentary Films Logo

    'Love Fraud,' 'The Longest War,' 'The Kingmaker' Among Showtime Documentary Films 2020 Slate

    Showtime’s upcoming Documentary Films slate includes “Kingdom of Silence,” “The Kingmaker,” “The Longest War” and “Love Fraud,” “The Trade” the premium cabler announced Monday. “The Kingmaker,” which comes from Lauren Greenfield, explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime in the Philippines, and chronicles Imelda’s present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice [...]

  • 'Shameless' Renewed For Eleventh and Final

    'Shameless' Renewed For Eleventh and Final Season at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed “Shameless” for an 11th and final season. The announcement was made by Showtime president of entertainment Gary Levine  at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day. “Shameless” is the longest-running Showtime series ever. “The characters of ‘Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our [...]

  • Fox Soul Keyshia Cole, Tiffany Haddish

    Fox Corp. Taps Local Stations to Launch Fox Soul Streaming Channel

    Fox Television Stations has unveiled Fox Soul, an ad-supported streaming channel that blends original talk and lifestyle series with locally produced shows aimed at African American viewers. Fox Soul, which debuted today, will carry live original talk and informational series from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT, followed by two hours of repeats of shows [...]

  • Showtime Renews 'The L Word: Generation

    Showtime Renews 'The L Word: Generation Q' and 'Work in Progress'

    Showtime has renewed “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Work in Progress” each for a second season. Both of these series will deliver 10-episode sophomore seasons. “The L Word: Generation Q,” which currently airs on the premium cabler Sundays at 10 p.m. and will conclude its first season on Jan. 26, follows the intermingled lives [...]

  • Eric Garcetti

    L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Unveils Initiative to Double Latino Representation in Hollywood

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has unveiled an initiative to connect Latinx talent, executives, and creators to opportunities in the entertainment industry with the goal of doubling Latino representation in Hollywood by 2030. Supporters include Eva Longoria, J.J. Abrams, Eli Roth, Devon Franklin, Jason Blum, and Zoe Saldana. Initial funders include the Annenberg Foundation, WarnerMedia, and Endeavor Content. Garcetti announced the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad